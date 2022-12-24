Henry rushed the ball 23 times for 126 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He also recorded two receptions for zero yards.

Henry entered the game having rushed for more than 200 yards in each of his last four games against the Texans. He appeared to be in line for a fifth consecutive massive performance when he ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. However, he managed only two additional runs of more than 10 yards for the rest of the game, which led to a strong but unspectacular performance. Henry also lost a fumble early in the fourth quarter, which led to a field goal for Houston. Despite the mistake, Henry has now topped 100 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in three consecutive contests.