Henry rushed the ball 24 times for 147 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Lions. He added two receptions for five yards as a receiver.

The Titans offense moved up and down the field at will, and Henry played a big role in that effort as has come to be expected. He capped the team's first offensive possession with a three-yard touchdown plunge. From there, Henry continuously gained chunks of yardage, 10 of his 24 rushing attempts going for more than five yards. Overall, he has topped 130 rushing yards on the ground in four of his list five contests. Henry will look to continue his tremendous production in Week 16 against the Packers.