Titans' Derrick Henry: Tops 150 total yards
Henry ran the ball 26 times for 149 yards and one touchdown in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts. He also added three receptions for 17 yards.
Henry once again ripped off a number of big runs, the most impactful of which came on his 13-yard touchdown halfway through the third quarter. Earlier that drive, he rumbled for a 34-yard run -- his longest of the day -- to push the Titans into Colts' territory. Henry has now scored at least once in four consecutive games, while also recording a run of 30 or more yards in four of his last five contests. He will have another exploitable matchup in Week 14 against the Raiders.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Good to go against Colts•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited again Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Participates in practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Reps capped at practice•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Erupts in win over Jaguars•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Runs over Chiefs in upset•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Changing of the guard
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...