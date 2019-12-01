Titans' Derrick Henry: Tops 150 total yards

Henry ran the ball 26 times for 149 yards and one touchdown in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts. He also added three receptions for 17 yards.

Henry once again ripped off a number of big runs, the most impactful of which came on his 13-yard touchdown halfway through the third quarter. Earlier that drive, he rumbled for a 34-yard run -- his longest of the day -- to push the Titans into Colts' territory. Henry has now scored at least once in four consecutive games, while also recording a run of 30 or more yards in four of his last five contests. He will have another exploitable matchup in Week 14 against the Raiders.