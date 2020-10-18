Henry rushed 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of five targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 42-36 overtime win over Houston.

Henry took a back seat to quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the first half, as Tannehill accounted for all 21 of Tennessee's first-half points with a trio of touchdown passes. It was all Henry after the break, though, as he rumbled for a 94-yard touchdown to retake the lead early in the fourth quarter and won the game with a five-yard touchdown in overtime. The superstar running back has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games, and Henry's averaging 117.6 yards per game on the ground heading into a Week 7 showdown with the Steelers.