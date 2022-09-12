Henry carried the ball 21 times for 82 yards in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Giants. He failed to catch his only target.

The game mostly went according to script for Henry, who softened up the defense in the first half before beginning to see some bigger gains later in the afternoon, but his longest run went for only 18 yards and and he didn't get into the end zone. The bruising back may not have proved he's all the way back from last year's foot injury, but he'll likely need to be more productive in a Monday night clash with the explosive Bills in Week 2.