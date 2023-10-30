Henry rushed the ball 22 times for 101 yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons. He added four catches for 21 yards.

The Titans built a two-score lead before halftime with a surprisingly efficient passing attack, leaving Henry with only 39 yards on the ground. As the team tried to control time of possession in the second half, his volume increased, which allowed him to top 100 yards on the ground for the second time this season despite his longest gain going for only 14 yards. Henry's production on the ground has taken a significant downturn through seven games, though he's still averaging over four yards per carry and has added 15 receptions to supplement his fantasy value.