Titans' Derrick Henry: Totals eight touches
Henry rushed for 21 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens. He also added one reception for five yards.
Henry led the Titans' backfield with eight touches, but still didn't get enough volume to make an impact. That was due at least in part to game script, however, Henry has yet to see 20 touches in a game this season. Both Henry's poor individual performance -- he's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry -- and the Titans' poor offense have led to disappointing results through six games. Henry will look to get things going in Week 7 against the Chargers.
