Titans' Derrick Henry: Tramples another elite defense

Henry rushed 30 times for 195 yards, threw a three-yard touchdown pass and brought in both his targets for seven yards in the Titans' 28-12 divisional-round win over the Ravens on Saturday.

The final rushing numbers encapsulate how dominant Henry was against yet another elite defensive unit, while his unlikely touchdown pass was a perfect combination of precisely-timed playcalling by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and flawless execution by Henry on a jump pass to Corey Davis. Henry now has at least 30 carries in three consecutive contests dating back to Week 17, a span during which he's accumulated a jaw-dropping 588 rushing yards and four scores on the ground in addition to the one through the air Saturday. Henry still appears fresh despite the heavy usage, which doesn't bode well for either the Texans or the Chiefs in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game.