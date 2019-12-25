Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Trending toward return

Henry (hamstring) was listed as full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Henry sat out Week 16's loss to the Saints, but it looks like he'll return to action Sunday against the Texans, assuming he's able to practice fully once the Titans practice for real, come Thursday.

