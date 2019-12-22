Titans' Derrick Henry: Trending toward sitting Week 16
Henry (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Henry's likely absence was foreshadowed by the Titans' decision to downgrade him to questionable Saturday after he initially didn't carry an injury designation into the weekend following a full practice Friday. Evidently, Henry's lingering hamstring injury was still slowing him coming out of Friday's session, so he'll likely end up on the inactive list for the first time this season. With the NFL's second-leading rusher seemingly on track to sit out, Dion Lewis is expected to headline the Titans' running-back corps. Undrafted rookie Khari Blasingame and practice-squad callup Dalyn Dawkins could also have marginal roles in the game plan.
