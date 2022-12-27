The Titans listed Henry (hip) as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Though Henry is nursing what's believed to be a minor hip issue coming out of Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans, the running back suggested Tuesday that he thinks he'll be available for Thursday's game against the Cowboys. More specifically, Henry told Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, that "whatever I got to do, whatever coach needs me to do, I'm ready to do," when asked about his chances of playing Week 17. While head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't indicated that he plans to hold Henry out or limited the running back's snaps and touches Thursday, the Titans would need ample help over the next two weeks to claim a wild-card berth even with a win or tie versus Dallas. At the same time, a loss Thursday wouldn't affect the Titans' bid for the AFC South crown, as Tennessee is playing what amounts to a win-or-go-home game Week 18 in Jacksonville to decide the division champion between the two teams. With that in mind, fantasy managers may want to keep an eye out for reports regarding Henry's potential role for Thursday night, even if he approaches the contest without an injury designation.