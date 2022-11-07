Henry rushed 17 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Henry was not targeted in the passing game, but fantasy managers won't complain after another huge multi-score performance on the ground. The bruising back continues to thrive despite having no passing game (53 passing yards) to help alleviate the opposition's defensive focus. The 28-year-old boasts a robust 183/870/9 rushing line through eight games, making the premature worries about his slow start to the season feel like a distant memory. Henry will lead the Titans' offensive attack in a home matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.