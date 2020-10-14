Henry registered 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, adding a six-yard catch during Tuesday's 42-16 win against the Bills.

The 2019 NFL rushing champion was rather inefficient in posting a 3.0 yards-per-carry average against Buffalo's top-10 rush defense, but he did cash in with second and fourth-quarter touchdowns to help lift Tennessee to its first 4-0 start since 2008. Buffalo made things interesting with a 22-yard TD pass from Josh Allen to T.J. Yeldon with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but Henry's nine-yard TD run with 3:57 remaining reverted the Titans' lead to three possessions on the subsequent 11-play drive. He's averaging a gargantuan 25.3 carries per game heading into a Week 6 matchup against Houston's bottom-three rush defense.