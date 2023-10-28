The Titans have told Henry he won't be dealt prior to the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Titans have reportedly received calls from teams around the league inquiring about Henry's availability. It could make sense for Tennessee to deal him considering its 2-4 record and the fact that Henry is in the final year of his contract. For now, however, it appears he won't be on the move, though nothing will be official until the trade deadline has passed on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.