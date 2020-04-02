Titans' Derrick Henry: Waiting for contract negotiations
General manager Jon Robinson said Henry and the Titans will wait until summer to discuss a long-term contract, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
A previous report made it sound like negotiations were imminent, but it now appears the Titans will wait until after the draft and possibly longer. The team placed a franchise tag on Henry in mid-March, providing four months to discuss an extension before the July 15 deadline. If no deal is worked out by that time, Henry could decide to leave the tag unsigned and miss part or all of training camp without sacrificing any of his $10.3 million franchise-tag salary. Most players that choose the holdout path rejoin their teams before Week 1, but Le'Veon Bell in 2018 was a notable exception.
