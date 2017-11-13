Titans' Derrick Henry: Watches Murray score three short touchdowns

Henry rushed 11 times for 52 yards and failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.

Henry actually gained 10 more rushing yards than DeMarco Murray on three fewer carries, but he was held out of the end zone while Murray scored twice on the ground and once through the air, all from inside the 10-yard line. While the two running backs are having similar seasons running the ball, Henry has hauled in just six catches all season while Murray has almost four times that total with 23. Murray obviously got the majority of the goal-line work in this one, but Henry's powerful running style also translates well to that part of the field.