Henry and the Titans will not be taking on the Steelers in Week 4 after additional personnel within the organization have tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The initial plan was simply to reschedule the Oct. 4 matchup for the following Monday or Tuesday, but it now appears both teams will receive a Week 4 bye and the game will be rescheduled at a yet-to-be-determined date. Practice facilities will be closed in Tennessee until further notice after an additional player and personnel member returned positive tests, with a re-open unlikely until the outbreak has been contained.