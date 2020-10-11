Tuesday's scheduled contest between Henry and the Titans and the Bills is on track to proceed as planned, barring further developments, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

That said, the status of the slated 7:00 ET kickoff should still be monitored by fantasy managers, with Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com noting that "another positive (COVID-19 test Monday) would likely throw things into limbo." The Titans' Week 4 game against the Steelers was moved to Week 7 after multiple members of the Tennessee organization tested positive for COVID-19.