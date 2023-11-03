Henry rushed 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 27 yards in the Titans' 20-16 loss to the Steelers on Thursday night.

Henry turned in what can be labeled as a prototypical 2023 effort for him, as he made some solid contributions in the passing game alongside a workman-like effort on the ground. The bruising back scored his fourth touchdown of the campaign just past the halfway point of the second quarter as well on a two-yard run, making it an above-average fantasy night. Henry will look to extend his streak of at least 75 rushing yards to four games when the Titans visit the Buccaneers in a Week 10 road matchup on Nov. 12.