Titans' Derrick Henry: Will be joined by Dion Lewis in Tennessee
Henry will get some new company in the backfield this coming season, as the Titans are expected to sign former Patriots running back Dion Lewis.
Henry's breakout performance in the postseason last year suggests he will likely still get the bulk of early-down work, but the versatile Lewis should nearly monopolize passing-down playing time. While the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry's powerful running style still makes him the heavy favorite to lead the team in touchdowns, the bell cow workload owners were hoping for Henry to take on in the wake of DeMarco Murray's release is unlikely to materialize given this news.
