Titans' Derrick Henry: Wins rushing title
Henry recorded 32 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.
Henry concluded the regular season with a monstrous performance, surpassing 200 yards for the first time this season while also finding the end zone from three, one and 53 yards away. All told, he closed the campaign with 1,540 yards on the ground, good enough to win the NFL rushing title. Though his focus will be on the Titans' first round playoff matchup against New England, Henry will also be in line for a big payday this offseason as he is set to become a free agent. No matter where he lands, Henry has proven to be a workhorse back and should continue to see plenty of touches in 2020 and beyond.
