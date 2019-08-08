Titans' Derrick Henry: Won't play Thursday

Henry (calf) won't play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Eagles, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The report adds that change-of-pace back Dion Lewis could also be rested, or limited, which sets the stage for Jeremy McNichols, Dalyn Dawkins and Alex Barnes to battle for backup slotting in the Tennessee backfield Thursday night.

