Titans' Derrick Henry: Working out at practice

Henry (calf) is working out on the side of Titans' practice Sunday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Henry has been working his way back from a strained calf muscle and his work on the side of practice is an encouraging sign. His initial recovery timetable was expected to be a couple weeks, which he's on track with.

