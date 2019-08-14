Titans' Derrick Henry: Works off to the side
Though Henry (calf) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, he was spotted on a side field, running with a football in his hand, while making cuts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Henry sported a sleeve on his left calf as he continues his injury rehab, but the fact that Henry is able to make cuts at this stage is a good sign. We imagine he'll probably sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, but an appearance in the Titans' third exhibition tilt seems plausible, in the absence of any setbacks.
