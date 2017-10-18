Morgan (abdomen) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Morgan availability for Sunday seems to be very up in the air at the moment. Given his familiarity with the system and experience, there's reason to believe he could still play this week even if he's kept sidelined during practice for the remainder of the week. Should Morgan return to practice, however, it would become a forgone conclusion that he'll play against the Browns.