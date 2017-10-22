Titans' Derrick Morgan: Active for Sunday's game
Morgan (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Morgan won't miss a game due to this injury, but he may be limited in this outing. The eighth-year Titan has notched just 13 tackles (eight solo) so far this season, so even when he's fully healthy it's tough to see him as a real IDP threat.
