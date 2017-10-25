Titans' Derrick Morgan: Adds 1.5 sack performance
Morgan made three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks Sunday against the Browns.
Morgan now has 4.5 sacks on the season, but he has yet to eclipse three tackles in any given game. He's clearly useful to the Titans in pass-rush situations; however, his inability to post many tackles puts to much weight on his sack count, which is a hit or miss.
