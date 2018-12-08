Morgan recorded four tackles in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Morgan was battling a knee injury during the short week leading up to Thursday's action, though he managed to take the field against Jacksonville. He's battled ailments throughout the season -- a shoulder injury caused him to miss a month of action -- limiting his effectiveness. Regarded as one of the Titans' best pass-rushers entering the season, he has just 0.5 sacks and 19 tackles.

