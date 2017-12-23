Titans' Derrick Morgan: Clear of injury designation
Morgan (knee) is won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams.
Morgan started the week as a limited participant but faced no limitations Thursday and Friday. The 28-year-old leads the Titans with 7.5 sacks this season and makes his return after sitting out the last two games.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Ruled out Sunday vs. 49ers•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Limited again Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Season-high four tackles•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...