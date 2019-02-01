Titans' Derrick Morgan: Could move on from Tennessee
Morgan, an impending free agent, said he isn't too worried about his future and plans to evaluate all his options, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
The 2010 first-round pick made it through the entirety of a four-year, $27 million contract, but he had just 25 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 games (12 starts) this past season. He'll presumably have to settle for a smaller contract ahead of his age-30 campaign, and there's no guarantee of a starting job whether he stays in Tennessee or heads elsewhere. Morgan did have 16.5 sacks in 29 games between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, so it's still reasonable to hope for a rebound.
