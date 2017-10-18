Titans' Derrick Morgan: Day-to-day
Morgan (abdomen) is considered day-to-day, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.
Morgan left Monday's win over the Colts early after suffering an abdomen injury. Expect the team to exercise caution with the veteran throughout the week. Kevin Dodd and Erik Walden would presumably see increased snaps should Morgan ultimately be forced to miss time.
