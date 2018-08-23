Morgan has not practiced this week due to an undisclosed injury, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com and Turron Davenport of ESPN.com report.

The team didn't elaborate other than Morgan's absence was injury-related. There's little to speculate on without the basic details surrounding his absence. For Morgan, the focus remains on being ready for the regular season so don't be surprised if Tennessee opts to shut him down for the remainder of the preseason.