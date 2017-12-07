Titans' Derrick Morgan: Does not practice Wednesday
Morgan did not participate at the Titans' practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Morgan played 62 of 81 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Texans but appears to have suffered a knee injury at some point. The 28-year-old dealt with a knee injury in early November as well but did not miss a game.
