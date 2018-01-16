Titans' Derrick Morgan: Fails to display pass-rushing prowess Saturday
Morgan contributed just one solo tackle in Saturday's 35-14, divisional round loss to New England.
Morgan finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks and picked up another one in a wild-card round win over the Chiefs, but the stout Patriots offensive line rendered the 29-year-old pass rusher useless. With 16.5 regular season sacks over the past two campaigns, Morgan projects to be an impact defender for the Titans in the final year of his contract next season.
