Titans' Derrick Morgan: Falls on pair of fumbles in win
Morgan recovered two fumbles in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Morgan failed to record a tackle in the contest, but he ultimately recorded two turnovers in the contest. Both recoveries occurred in the second quarter after fumbles by opposing quarterback Andy Dalton.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Adds 1.5 sack performance•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Absent at Wednesday's practice•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...