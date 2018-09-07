Titans' Derrick Morgan: Full participant again Friday
Morgan (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
With two straight full practices under his belt, Morgan should be good to go for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins. Morgan had sat out a good portion of the preseason after undergoing offseason knee surgery, but he looks to have made a full recovery.
