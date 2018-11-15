Titans' Derrick Morgan: Fully returns to practice
Morgan (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Morgan has not seen the field since Week 6 due to a lingering shoulder injury, but finally appears to be nearing a full recovery. The veteran linebacker may need to log another full participation in practice Friday in order to suit up for Tennessee's tilt against the Colts in Week 11, but it's worth noting that Morgan seems to be trending towards a return.
