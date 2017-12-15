Morgan (knee) was once again limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Morgan is working his way back from a knee injury that left him sidelined for last week's loss to the Cardinals. Consecutive limited workloads at practice indicates he is trending toward a game-time decision Sunday. Eric Walden and Kevin Dodd would likely see increased snaps if Morgan is forced to sit out again.

