Titans' Derrick Morgan: Limited again Thursday
Morgan (knee) was once again limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Morgan is working his way back from a knee injury that left him sidelined for last week's loss to the Cardinals. Consecutive limited workloads at practice indicates he is trending toward a game-time decision Sunday. Eric Walden and Kevin Dodd would likely see increased snaps if Morgan is forced to sit out again.
