Morgan (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Morgan, who underwent surgery for a torn meniscus this offseason, was able to practice in limited fashion Wednesday after sitting out for two weeks. The reason for Morgan being sidelined is still unclear, but the 29-year-old appears to be getting healthy. If Morgan is unable to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Dolphins, Aaron Wallace projects for additional playing time.

