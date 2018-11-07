Titans' Derrick Morgan: Limited in practice Wednesday
Morgan (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Morgan sat out Monday's win over the Cowboys due to a lingering shoulder injury, and still appears to be managing his recovery. The veteran linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, and if Morgan were to miss any time expect rookie second-round pick Harold Landry to once again receive an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...