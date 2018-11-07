Morgan (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Morgan sat out Monday's win over the Cowboys due to a lingering shoulder injury, and still appears to be managing his recovery. The veteran linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, and if Morgan were to miss any time expect rookie second-round pick Harold Landry to once again receive an uptick in defensive snaps.

