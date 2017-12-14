Morgan (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Morgan was forced to miss Week 14's matchup against the Cardinals, and his limitation in practice shows that he is still being slowed by a lingering knee injury. If he's unable to go Sunday against the 49ers, expect Eric Walden and Kevin Dodd to see increased snaps.

