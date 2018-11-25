Morgan is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Morgan is a surprise addition to the Titans' injury report, and is listed as questionable for Monday's tilt against the Texans due to an illness. The veteran linebacker's Week 12 availability will come down to how quickly he's able to get healthy, and if Morgan is unable to suit up expect Harold Landry to slot into the starting lineup.