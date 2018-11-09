Morgan (shoulder) is Turron Davenport of ESPN.com for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Morgan did not practice Friday after being limited to begin the week. The veteran linebacker has not seen the field since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots. If Morgan is unable to suit up, expect second-round rookie Harold Landry to receive an increased defensive role.

More News
Our Latest Stories