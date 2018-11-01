Titans' Derrick Morgan: Not practicing Thursday
Morgan (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Morgan was expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6, and does not appear to be nearing a full return to health. Rookie second-round pick Harold Landry will slot into the starting lineup once more if Morgan is unable to suit up against the Cowboys on Monday.
