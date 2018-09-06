Titans' Derrick Morgan: Practices in full Thursday
Morgan (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Morgan began the week limited in practice, ramping up to Thursday's unrestricted participation. The 29-year-old underwent surgery for a torn meniscus this offseason, and sat out multiple weeks of the preseason due to an undisclosed knee injury. While Morgan's Week 1 status remains up in the air, the starting linebacker is trending in the right direction to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Dealing with apparent injury•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Fails to display pass-rushing prowess Saturday•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Clear of injury designation•
-
Titans' Derrick Morgan: Ruled out Sunday vs. 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...