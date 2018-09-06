Morgan (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Morgan began the week limited in practice, ramping up to Thursday's unrestricted participation. The 29-year-old underwent surgery for a torn meniscus this offseason, and sat out multiple weeks of the preseason due to an undisclosed knee injury. While Morgan's Week 1 status remains up in the air, the starting linebacker is trending in the right direction to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Dolphins.

More News
Our Latest Stories