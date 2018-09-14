Titans' Derrick Morgan: Questionable against Houston
Morgan (knee) is questionable to suit up against the Texans on Sunday.
Morgan was a limited participant in Friday's practice. The veteran defensive end played only 14 snaps in Tennessee's season opener, but should be ready for an increased role after a week of healing. Morgan seems in line to suit up against Houston on Sunday.
