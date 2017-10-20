Titans' Derrick Morgan: Questionable for Sunday
Morgan (abdomen) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It's a good sign that Morgan got on the field in some capacity, but he still hasn't been at full speed since sustaining this injury Monday. Kevin Dodd is finally healthy again, so if Morgan can't play, expect Dodd to pick up his leftover snaps.
