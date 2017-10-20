Morgan (abdomen) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's a good sign that Morgan got on the field in some capacity, but he still hasn't been at full speed since sustaining this injury Monday. Kevin Dodd is finally healthy again, so if Morgan can't play, expect Dodd to pick up his leftover snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories