Morgan picked up his sixth sack of the season in the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Steelers.

Morgan has now made a mark in the sack department in three consecutive weeks. He also tied a season-high in tackles with three (two solo), as sacks are his main source of production. The 28-year-old outside linebacker logged 64 snaps (84.0 percent) in the game.

