Titans' Derrick Morgan: Recovering from knee surgery
Morgan's status for the team's opener Sept. 9 against the Dolphins is unclear as he recovers from surgery for a torn meniscus, Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky reports.
Kuharsky also notes that Morgan could be facing a four-to-five week recovery from the issue, suggesting he could remain sidelined up to a few weeks into the campaign. If that's the case, Aaron Wallace could be in line for additional playing time to open the season.
