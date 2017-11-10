Titans' Derrick Morgan: Returns to practice Thursday
Morgan (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Morgan was held out of practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, but it appears to have only been a minor issue. Look for the veteran linebacker to be fully cleared for Sunday's showdown with the Bengals barring any major setbacks.
